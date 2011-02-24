Meet The 14 Wisconsin Democratic FLEEBAGGERS Everyone Is Talking About

The media latest stars of the Union protests that have been consuming much of the news cycle the past week are the so-called Fleebaggers.
These are the 14 Democratic senators from Wisconsin who have fled the state in protest of bills requiring concession from union workers.
By leaving the state, these legislators prevent the Wisconsin senate from reaching the minimum number of members required for voting, known as a quorum.
By fleeing to other Democratic states the assumption is they can’t be coerced by police to return. Presumably it’s just a matter of time before Bill O’Reilly launches some sort of ambush special aimed at finding them.
However, recently the lawmakers on the senate’s organizational committee voted to withhold direct deposit from absent senators, in order to coerce them into returning to the legislature.
So who are these elusive 14?
A Milwaukee native, Carpenter is the state senator for the 3rd district of Wisconsin, a seat he's held since 2002. He ran for the House of Representatives in 2004 and lost to state senator Gwen Moore.
A Milwaukee native, Coggs is the state senator for the 6th district of Wisconsin. His biography describes him as a leader in education, health care, and labour relations. He ran for Lieutenant Governer of Wisconsin in 2010 and won 21% of the vote. He lost to Tom Nelson, a fellow legislator and Democrat.
Cullen, 66, was a Wisconsin state senator from 1974-1986. During the long hiatus until his 2010 reelection, cullen worked as the Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Health and Social Services, and as a vice president at Blue Cross/Blue Shield.
Erpenbach was a radio personality and legislativve assistant before being elected senator in 1998. He spent 2002-2004 as the Senate Demcratic Leader. Currently representing the 27th district in Wisconsin, he has served as Vice Chair of the Senate Education Committee. While hiding out in Chicago, he has appearened on cable news TV shows and gave an interview on the Colbert Report.
Hansen serves the 30th district of Wisconsin. In the past he has worked as a teacher, truck driver, and a steward for the Teamster's Union. He was first elected to the senate in 2000 and has been reelected since 2004. He has served as both majority and minority leader in 2009 and 2011, respectively.
A native of Eagle River, Wisconsin, Holperin serves the 12th district in the northern part of the state. Previously he served as Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Tourism and also served on the state assembly.
Robert Jaunch is the senator of the 25th district, an area that is 'geographically larger than the States of Rhode Island, Connecticut and Delaware and larger than Rhode Island and Delaware combined.'
Born in Illinois, Jauch attended University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and was first elected to senate in 1986. His biography lists him making a high priority of education. His wife is a retired elementary school teacher.
Chris Larson serves the 7th district of Wisconsin. He has spoken to both the Huffington Post and a local FOX affiliate after Tea Party members identified the secret location where the Wisconsin senators were meeting.
Lassa is from Stevens Point, WI, and has worked as a legislator since 1998. She has been a state senator since 2003 and currently serves the 24th district in Wisconsin. In 2010 Lassa ran for a seat in the House of Representatives for the 7th congressional district, geographically the largest in Wisconsin, and lost against the Republican candidate, Sean Duffy.
Mark Miller serves district 16 in Wisconsin, and has been a senator since 2004. Previously he worked as a legislature in the Wisconsin State Assembly.
Taylor serves the 4th district and is the second African American woman to serve in the Wisconsin State senate. She is a Milwaukee native.
Vinehout's district, the 31st, is also the location of her 223 acre organic farm. She grew up in Aurora, Illinois.
