Meet The 14 Wisconsin Democratic FLEEBAGGERS Everyone Is Talking About

The media latest stars of the Union protests that have been consuming much of the news cycle the past week are the so-called Fleebaggers.



These are the 14 Democratic senators from Wisconsin who have fled the state in protest of bills requiring concession from union workers.

By leaving the state, these legislators prevent the Wisconsin senate from reaching the minimum number of members required for voting, known as a quorum.

By fleeing to other Democratic states the assumption is they can’t be coerced by police to return. Presumably it’s just a matter of time before Bill O’Reilly launches some sort of ambush special aimed at finding them.

However, recently the lawmakers on the senate’s organizational committee voted to withhold direct deposit from absent senators, in order to coerce them into returning to the legislature.

So who are these elusive 14?

