WISCONSIN ELECTION UPDATE: Kloppenburg Pulls Ahead

The two candidates for Wisconsin’s State Supreme Court are still in a dead heat this morning, with only 5 precincts left to report.



Here’s the current tally, according to the AP:Prosser: 738,514

Kloppenburg: 738,883

Precincts Reporting: 3625/3630

After trailing Prosser by less than 2,000 votes for most of the night, Kloppenburg pulled ahead just slightly this morning on votes from Sauk County and the final Dane County (Madison) precinct.

Precincts Left To Report:

Jefferson County: 1 precinct (Prosser leading with 58%)

Juneau County: 1 precinct (Kloppenburg leading with 52%)

Milwaukee County: 2 precincts (Kloppenburg leading with 57%)

Taylor County: 1 precinct (Prosser leading with 61%)

Still no news on those 8,000 Milwaukee absentee ballots. Either way, there is no way this isn’t going to a recount.

We’ll update you soon with the final results.

