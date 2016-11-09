FOX NEWS: Donald Trump wins Wisconsin

Fox News called Wisconsin for Republican nominee Donald Trump at 11:30 p.m. EST on Election Day — a stunning call that showed cracks in the perceived “blue wall” for Democrats.
Trump was out to a surprise lead in Wisconsin — a state that hasn’t voted for a Republican for president since Ronald Reagan in 1984.
It could clinch him the presidency.
He held a lead of about 75,000 votes in the Badger State.
Wisconsin provides 10 electoral votes.
Ahead of Tuesday, Election Day, Clinton held a lead of over 6 points in the RealClearPolitics national average.
