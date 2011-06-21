Wisconsin Dems Have Their Man To Challenge Paul Ryan In 2012

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin has settled on a candidate to challenge Representative Paul Ryan in 2012, National Journal reports.



Rob Zerban owned a catering business in Kenosha before he sold it in 2010 and became increasingly involved in local politics. He passed up a chance to challenge Ryan in 2010, but seized on it this year, just before Ryan released his budget plan, with its proposed overhaul of Medicare.

Just days after the Republican-controlled House of Representatives voted in favour of Ryan’s plan, Zerban started a website, Handsoffmygrandma.com, to rally opposition to the plan.

National Journal writes that Zerban received a boost to his congressional campaign when Democrat Kathy Hochul scored a major upset against her Republican opponent in a special election in New York’s traditionally conservative 24th district last month. The May 24th election was widely viewed as a referendum on Ryan’s Medicare proposal.

Ryan was first elected in 1998, and has never received less than 63% of the vote since, as Democrats have repeatedly declined to challenge him. Democrats are heartened by the fact that the district has gone increasingly Democratic in recent presidential elections, though Republicans point out that Ryan has consistently outperformed Republican presidential candidates in election years.

