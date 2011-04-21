Wisconsin Dems File Fourth Recall Petition In Fight Against Scott Walker

Photo: AP

Wisconsin Democrats have filed a petition to recall a fourth Republican state senator as part of their ongoing campaign to roll back Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s anti-union legislation.Volunteers filed more than 23,000 signatures to recall Republican state Sen. Sheila Harsdorf of River Falls with election officials yesterday, the AP reports. Petitions have already been filed against Republican state Senators Luther Olsen of Ripon, Randy Hopper of Fond du Lac and Dan Kapanke of LaCrosse.



Democrats plan to file four more recall petitions in the hopes of reversing the Republican State Senate majority. The current makeup is 19 Republicans, 14 Democrats.

Wisconsin Tea Party activists have also said they plan to file recall petitions against eight Democrats. They have not submitted any signatures yet, but Dave Weigel reports that organisers say they have enough to qualify for a recall election of Democratic state Sen. Dave Hansen of Green Bay.

Most of the targeted GOP senators come from districts that trend more Republican than the rest of Wisconsin. Kapanke, however, could face a strong challenge in his heavily Democratic district. Sean Trende of Real Clear Politics has the numbers here.

A better indicator, however, might be how the targeted Republicans’ home districts voted in Wisconsin’s Supreme Court election earlier this month. Conservative incumbent David Prosser won Hopper and Olsen’s districts, while Kapanke and Harsdorf’s districts went to challenger JoAnn Kloppenburg, which could mean trouble for the Republican senators.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.