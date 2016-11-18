A court has blocked the release of 'Making a Murderer' subject Brendan Dassey

Netflix Brendan Dassey, who was convicted of murder, in court.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled that a Wisconsin inmate featured in the Netflix series “Making a Murderer” must remain behind bars even though his conviction has been overturned.

Brendan Dassey was convicted in 2007 of raping and killing Teresa Halbach and sentenced to life in prison. A federal judge in August overturned his conviction, saying investigators coerced him into confessing. State attorneys have appealed that ruling.

The judge on Wednesday ordered Dassey released from prison by 8 p.m. Friday. The state Justice Department asked the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in an emergency motion to block the release.

A three-judge panel of the appeal’s court on Thursday agreed to block Dassey’s release, pending the resolution of the appeal.

Dassey’s attorneys posted a statement online saying they were “disappointed more than words can say” with the appellate decision.

A second season of Netflix’s hit true-crime docuseries “Making a Murderer” is currently in production. The series centres on both Dassey and his uncle Steven Avery, who was also convicted for the murder of Halbach.

