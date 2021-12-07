A conservative group in Wisconsin debunked Trump’s baseless voter fraud claims after a 10-month investigation

A new report from a Wisconsin conservative group has found no evidence of widespread voter fraud after a 10-month investigation. Scott Olson/Getty Images

A conservative group in Wisconsin has found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

The group conducted a 10-month investigation that included a hand review of ballots.

The organization said it found no evidence of an unexplained ballot dump or problems with voting machines.

After a 10-month investigation, a conservative group in Wisconsin has released a new report concluding it found no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election.

In its report, the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL) said it found “no evidence of fraudulent ballots or widespread voter fraud.”

WILL describes itself as a state-based litigation center that represents conservatives and libertarians in Wisconsin. The institute said it conducted a review of the election by going through nearly 20,000 ballots, 29,000 absentee ballot envelopes, surveys, polls, and “tens of thousands” of documents that were obtained through 460 open records requests.

“A close review, including a hand count of roughly 20,000 ballots from 20 wards, uncovered no evidence of fraudulent ballots or widespread voter fraud,” the group wrote in its report, published December 7. “Our hand review found that the counts closely matched those reported by the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC). The review found no evidence of fraudulent ballots.”

The group also said it found “no evidence of significant problems with voting machines.”

“Donald Trump won communities that used Dominion voting machines with 57.2%, an increase from 2016,” read the report. “WILL’s review found that jurisdictions that used Dominion voting machines had no effect on the expected vote total.”

In addition, the group said it found no evidence that ballots were miscounted or fraudulently added to boost President Joe Biden’s numbers.

“The number of absentee ballots counted on election night in Milwaukee is consistent with what was reported to be outstanding. Put simply, there was no unexplained ‘ballot dump,'” the group said.

The institute’s findings debunk the former president’s claims of voter fraud in Wisconsin. In June, Trump baselessly claimed that Republican state lawmakers were “working hard to cover up election corruption in Wisconsin.” Wisconsin’s GOP leaders have strongly denied the accusation, calling the former president “misinformed.”

The conclusion of the election review echoes the results of the vote audit in Maricopa County, Arizona. Trump continues to claim the Cyber Ninjas’ vote recount in Maricopa County uncovered “undeniable evidence” of fraud, despite the Republican-driven audit confirming President Joe Biden beat Trump by 261 more votes than were initially counted.

There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election, and the Trump camp’s attempts to prove voter fraud in states including Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, and Pennsylvania have all failed.

In its report, the institute critiqued Wisconsin election officials for not properly maintaining voter rolls — a claim that has been disputed in the state. The group recommended that clerks should be allowed to start working on absentee ballots on the day before Election Day, so the final results can be announced sooner.

In a statement to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Riley Vetterkind, a spokesman for the Wisconsin Elections Commission, said the state’s results had been verified and checked by the elections authorities before they were finalized.

“Certification of the November 2020 presidential election was based upon lawfully cast votes that were affirmed by municipal, county, and state canvass certifications and multiple court decisions after reviewing these matters,” Vetterkind told the Journal Sentinel.

A $US676,000 ($AU949,996), GOP-backed review of the election is ongoing in Wisconsin. It is expected to cover similar issues to those WILL addressed in its report, per the Journal Sentinel.