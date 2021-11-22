Wisconsin Christmas parade victims identified as men and women between 52 and 81 years old, police say

Overturned chairs in aftermath of Waukesha SUV crash. Reuters

Five were killed and dozens injured after an SUV plowed through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin on Sunday.

Authorities said four women ranging from 52 to 79 years old and an 81-year-old man were killed.

Here is what we know so far about the people who died.

Five people were killed and dozens of others were injured after a red SUV plowed through crowds at a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday.

Authorities identified the victims Monday as Virginia Sorenson, 79; LeAnna Owen, 71; Tamara Durand, 52; Jane Kulich, 52; and Wilhelm Hospel, 81.

At least 48 were also injured in the incident, and experienced facial abrasions, broken bones, and “serious” head wounds, officials said.

“Our prayers go out to all the victims of this tragedy,” the city of Waukesha said in a statement posted on Facebook. “This senseless act resulted in five deaths and 48 injured (that number may rise).”

Eighteen children children ranging from 3 to 16 years old were among those injured and hospitalized, 10 of whom were in the intensive care unit and six in critical condition, Dr. Michael Meyer, the ICU medical director at the hospital, said at a press conference.

“The injuries from Sunday night will go well beyond the physical and will take time to heal,” Dr. Michael Gutzeit, chief medical officer of the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, added. “We all must continue to lean on each other to encourage those impacted to reach out and use the resources that are available to them.”

Some victims were part of a dance troupe who performed at the event

The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, a local dance troupe for grandmothers that has performed in local parades for nearly 40 years, said in a post on Facebook that some of their members were among those who died in the incident.

“Our group was doing what they loved, performing in front of crowds in a parade putting smiles on faces of all ages, filling them with joy and happiness,” the dance troupe said in the statement. “While performing the grannies enjoyed hearing the crowds cheers and applause which certainly brought smiles to their faces and warmed their hearts.”

“Those who died were extremely passionate Grannies,” they continued. “Their eyes gleamed…..joy of being a Grannie. They were the glue….held us together.”

It was not immediately clear which victims named by authorities were a part of the dance group.