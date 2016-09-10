Wisconsin is appealing the decision to free 'Making a Murderer' subject Brendan Dassey

AP Images Then-16-year-old Brendan Dassey was convicted of helping Steven Avery in murder.

A local Fox affiliate reports that

Attorney General Brad Schimel, on behalf of Warden Michael Dittmann and the State of Wisconsin, has filed an appeal in the decision to free Brendan Dassey, the subject of Netflix docuseries “Making a Murderer.”

Dassey was previously convicted of the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach. In August, a federal magistrate ordered Dassey to be freed within 90 days unless prosecutors decided to try him for the murder again.

