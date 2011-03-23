Wisc. Supreme Court Election Now A Proxy For Collective Bargaining Fight

Photo: AP

The battle over collective bargaining for public employees in Wisconsin has turned a quiet state Supreme Court election into a referendum on Republican Gov. Scott Walker. Union supporters – vowing to overturn Gov. Scott Walker’s collective bargaining law through whatever political or legal means necessary – have turned their ire toward conservative state Supreme Court Justice David Prosser’s re-election campaign against prosecuter JoAnne Kloppenburg.



Although the race is officially nonpartisan, a Kloppenburg win would shift the bench to the left and could alter the fate of the collective bargaining legislation should it end up before the state Supreme Court.

A Dane County judge temporarily blocked implementation of the law Friday, arguing that Republican lawmakers likely violated state open meetings law in their haste to pass the bill. The state Justice Department has asked an appeals court to lift the order.

