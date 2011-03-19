Android Users Can Wirelessly Sync With iTunes Using This Free App

Photo: MusicWithMe

MusicWithMe syncs your iTunes library to your Android phone over 3G or Wi-FI, and for free!The app used to cost $15.00, but the developer is now offering it for free, perhaps to generate some positive publicity for a short time.



MusicWithMe was called “dead simple to use” by Lifehacker, and also includes social networking functionality so you can share your recently played and downloaded songs on Facebook and Twitter. The app even has a “Free” tab where you can download albums and songs for free.

All you need to do is tap the artists, albums, or songs you want–and MusicWithMe downloads them over the air to your device.

Your move, Apple.

Price: free on the Android Market

[via Lifehacker]

Don’t Miss: Best Ways To Lock Up Your Android And Keep It Virus Free







Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.