There Are More Wireless Subscribers In The U.S. Than People

CTIA released a new survey yesterday with some interesting data on wireless subscribers in the U.S. The survey covers January 2011 through June 2011.Right now there are more than 327 million wireless subscriptions in the U.S. That’s about 20 million more subscriptions than there are people.



How is that possible?

The survey takes into account all wireless subscriptions, including tablets. Apparently, many people are carrying around more than one connected device.

Some other interesting stats from the survey:

The average local monthly wireless bill is $47.23.

1.138 trillion text messages received.

278.3 million active data-capable devices running. (That includes tablets, wireless hotspots, etc.)

