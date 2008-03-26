Wireless Spectrum Roundup: Talking Heads Edition

Missed yesterday’s story about Google’s (GOOG) push to get the FCC to open up more airwaves for high-speed wireless Internet access? Or last week’s finale to the FCC’s spectrum auction, where mobile giants Verizon (VZ) and AT&T (T) spent billions for airwaves? Have seven minutes to burn? Check out my sweatshirt-free appearance on last night’s Attack of the Show!
