This device lets you play a Super Nintendo with almost any wireless controller

The 1990s were a magical time for video games, as classics like “Super Mario World” and “F-Zero” kept you cross-legged on the floor with your eyes glued to the screen for hours on end. In fact, you didn’t have any choice but to sit on the floor, as the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (or SNES) only had wired controllers!

If you still have a SNES lying around but your back can’t handle the gaming posture of yore, there’s good news: thanks to the Retro Receiver from Analogue, you’ll be able to play your SNES games using a wide variety of wireless controllers.

Here’s what it looks like:

If you can’t tell, that’s designed to fit into the controller port of an original SNES console, as well as any third-party hardware with the same port. It’s a Bluetooth receiver that will sync with almost any controller you might have lying around these days:

PS3

PS4

Wii U Pro Controller

Wii Remote

Analogue The 8bitdo version of the SNES controller looks pretty close to the real thing.

Unfortunately, there doesn’t seem to be any support for Xbox 360 or Xbox One controllers. However, it does support the entire 8bitdo line of controllers. 8bitdo makes wireless controllers and arcade sticks that are almost exactly like controllers for old consoles, as well as some unique options.

That option exists if you want a more accurate experience sans wires, but if not, you may already own a controller that will work with this thing. It’s also worth noting that you can use multiple receivers to play multiplayer games. So, if you want to revisit the glory days of gaming at a safe distance from your TV, you can get the Retro Receiver for SNES for $24.99.

