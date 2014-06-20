If Wireless Operators Can Get In On Mobile Commerce Dollars, It Could Offset Voice And SMS Losses

Wireless operators are seeing their revenues per user from voice and texting fall off, and revenues from data are not offsetting those losses. This is putting considerably more pressure on mobile carriers to find other sources of revenues.

Carrier billing is starting to look like one such possibility.

You may remember carrier billing from the days of buying ringtones via SMS on mobile phones. Now new technology is updating carrier billing for the smartphone age by allowing users to buy digital goods like music, apps, e-books, and in-app purchases by adding the cost of the purchase directly to their mobile bills.

A recent report from BI Intelligence finds that carrier billing offers a smooth, low-friction way for consumers to pay for digital content like apps and tokens within apps. It’s got especially big potential in countries with low credit card penetration. But that said, it faces some major hurdles, in particular the high prices currently charged by mobile operators for providing carrier billing services.

In the report, BI Intelligence explains how carrier billing works, who is using it, and whether or not it has the potential to catch on for physical goods, beyond the world of digital content.

Access the Full Report By Signing Up For A Free Trial Today >>

Here are some of the key elements from the report:

In full, the report:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.