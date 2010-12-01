Now Android Has Wireless Music Sync, So When Will Apple Follow?

AOL has released the final version of Winamp for Android phones, and one of the most interesting new features is the ability to sync your PC’s music library with your phone using your home Wi-Fi network–no cables required.



Great feature. But it’s not the “First Wireless Sync on Market that Links Desktop Library with Mobile Device” as the press release claims. Microsoft’s Zune family of MP3 players has been able to do this since 2008, and Windows Phone 7 launched with the same feature earlier this month.

Credit to Winamp for staying ahead of Apple, though. Early this decade, the Winamp PC client was the preferred digital media player for music enthusiasts, but the rise of the iPod and iTunes supplanted it. With this Android release, WinAmp gives Android phones a great feature that the iPhone and iPod Touch still lack.

Apple could easily ignore this feature when only the Zune had it–the Zune was hobbled by a weak launch, and never made a dent in the iPod’s market share. But Android shipments are clobbering the iPhone, particularly in the U.S. So maybe this will finally spur Apple to action.

More details on Winamp for Android and the accompanying WinAmp 5.6 client, including download links for both, are available on the Winamp blog.

