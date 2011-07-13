Jawbone Gets Another $70 Million In Funding To Make Wearable Computers A Reality

Photo: Photo by Flickr user Julia Roy

Jawbone, a maker of high-end wireless phone headsets and speakers, has closed a $70 million investment from J.P. Morgan.The company started with Bluetooth headsets, but recently introduced a wireless speaker called the Jambox. In March, investor Ben Horowitz boasted that it was outselling the nearest competitor at the Apple Store by 10-to-1.



The round brings the company’s total funding to more than $170 million.

AllThingsD reports that the company expects to use the funding to make more types of wearable and embedded devices, but Jawbone is being quiet about the details.

See also: Here’s Why Andreessen Horowitz Invested In A Headset Maker

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.