A wireless earphone maker is hinting at a big announcement in Cupertino days before Apple's event

Wireless headphone maker Bragi is set to make an announcement just days before Apple’s Sept. 7 event where it is expected to announce the next iPhone, 9to5Mac reports.

Bragi teased that the announcement would be made Sept. 5 from Cupertino, California, which is where Apple is headquartered, leading some to speculate the company may have struck a deal with the iPhone maker.

Apple’s new iPhone 7 is rumoured to be missing a 3.5mm headphone jack that will require users to use an adaptor for traditional headphones or opt for a wireless option.

Bragi’s Dash earbuds, which feature two separate buds for each ear, were one of the first “truly wireless” headphones to come to market.

We’ll have to wait and see what exactly Bragi has in store when it makes its announcement next week.

