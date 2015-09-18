This futuristic band uses vibrations to funnel music directly into your head

There’s a way to listen to music without speakers.

Instead, it’s possible to send sound vibrations through bones in your head and directly into the parts of the ear that register sound.

It’s called bone conduction technology, and a company called StudioBananaThings is planning to use it to make headphones that don’t leak sound and don’t block outside noise so you can remain aware while listening to music or on a phone call.

Normal headphones and earphones often muffle outdoor noise, but some prefer staying aware of their surroundings for certain situations, like when you’re trying to remain aware while crossing a busy street.

The company currently has the Batband project on Kickstarter for funding. Here’s how it works.

Founders of StudioBananaThings, the company behind the Batband, Key and Ali were inspired by sonar hearing creatures, like bats and dolphins. Batband/Kickstarter The Batband looks like a thick headband. It uses bone conduction instead of speakers to deliver sound. The outer frame is made of spring steel to grip around your head. There's padding in the inner frame for a comfortable fit. RAW Embed With bone conduction, 'sound waves are transmitted at a frequency that can be conducted through the bones of the skull' and into your inner ear. Batband/Kickstarter The vibrations come from three different transducers that create the vibrations. There's also a microphone to pick up your voice for calls. Batband/Kickstarter There's a button on the left band for turning the Batband on and off and answering/hanging up phone calls. Batband/Kickstarter Like this! RAW Embed There's also a touch sensor on the right band for controlling your music. Batband/Kickstarter Two taps on the front of the slider for volume up. RAW Embed And two taps on the back of the slider for volume down. RAW Embed You slide back to go to the previous track. RAW Embed And go to the next track with a forward swipe. RAW Embed This person who tried it out seems pretty impressed by it. 'Wow.' RAW Embed

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.