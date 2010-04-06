Wired's Steven Levy Says Dan Lyons Is Making Things Up About Him, Apple, And Newsweek

Photo: Wikipedia

UPDATE: Lyons says Apple PR did pass word to Steven Levy it didn’t think Newsweek was making a smart hire.



Original: Over the weekend, Newsweek’s tech columnist Dan Lyons, a.k.a. Fake Steve Jobs, caused a minor stir on CNN, saying that Apple lobbied to prevent him from getting hired at Newsweek.

Now Dan’s predecessor at Newsweek says Dan isn’t telling the truth.

On CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” Dan claimed over the weekend that Apple’s head of PR told a Newsweek writer, Steven Levy, to pass word “to the powers that be at Newsweek that Apple wasn’t happy with the idea that they were going to hire me.”

“Yes,” Dan told CNN host Howard Kurtz, “that happened.”

But now Steven Levy says it didn’t.

In an email, Steven tells us, “Dan was hired after I left and I had no input whatsoever into his hiring. I did not lobby against his hiring, nor did Apple ask me to lobby against it.”

“After Dan made that false claim, I wrote to Dan’s boss at Newsweek, Kathy Deveny, who of course knew that I did not contact anyone at Newsweek about Dan, and she told me that she spoke to him about the remarks, and that he would not repeat his claims. I am trying to get a correction on Reliable Sources.”

Why wouldn’t Apple want Dan at Newsweek? Presumably, because they hate him for writing his satirical blog about Steve Jobs.

Dan confirmed his mistake to us in an email, saying “Yes, I misspoke on the Kurtz show. I feel bad about the mistake. I apologise to Steven.”

Here is Dan’s original claim, as transcribed on CNN’s site:

LYONS: Their head of PR told my predecessor, Steven Levy, to password word to the powers that be at “Newsweek” that Apple wasn’t happy with the idea that they were going to hire me. Yes, that happened. And apple plays this game. I mean, notice who got iPads and who didn’t get iPads. Notice who got access and who didn’t.

And the other interesting thing here when you’re talking about the media and Apple is that, you know, the media — “The New York Times” was on stage with Apple, with Steve Jobs, at the announcement of the iPad, right? “TIME” had to have Stephen Frey, an actor, write about the iPad because their tech editor is running their iPad, their iPad development team.

So, the media in this case has really gotten in bed with Apple. And yes, it does raise questions about, how do you cover something when it’s your own business, in a sense, you’re covering?

