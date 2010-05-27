Wired's Top-Selling iPad App Sells 24,000 Copies*

Updated: Originally we estimated Wired app sales of just 2,500-3,000 based on our previous discussions with app developers. Wired has released sales numbers which are much higher.



After its first day on the market, Wired’s iPad app is the top paid app in Apple’s App Store.

Wired has seen 24,000 downloads in its first day in the app store, tweets Wired.com’s New York bureau chief, John C Abell.

That’s $120,000 in revenue total, and after Apple gets its 30% cut, Wired gets $84,000.

Wired’s rush to the top of the charts was aided by a crush of press from Wired, Ad Age, ourselves, and numerous other outlets. The real trick for Wired will be to maintain its top spot after the novelty and newness wears off.

For some context, Conde Nast lists Wired’s newsstand sales at 82,357 and subscription sales at 672,217.

See Also: Wired’s iPad App Is Pretty Slick, But Way Too Expensive (REVIEW)

