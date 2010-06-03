Wired's iPad App Now On 3% Of All iPads

Wired’s iPad application could see downloads equal to monthly newsstand sales.



Wired editor David Rowan tweets, “By Monday evening, the US WIRED iPad app had been downloaded 62,431 times. For real money – at $4.99 a pop.”

After Apple gets its cut, that’s $218,071 for Wired. Not too bad!

Monthly newsstand sales of Wired are 82,357.

The big question for Wired: Can it sustain this success? The first app was a novelty many people bought to test out.

Wired’s app is number three in the App Store store. It’s being heavily promoted by Apple, as the “iPad App of the Week.”

