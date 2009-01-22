Wired's February Issue Is 3 Millimeters Thin

See Also: Magazine Ad Pages Down 12% In 2008, PC Magazine Goes Out Of Print and The End Of New Magazines: Even Oprah’s Latest Fails

More evidence of the abominable ad market: Wired‘s February issue is so thin, its binding is thicker than its actual pages. It feels startlingly flimsy to the touch. The issue numbers just 113 pages in total. Wired‘s January issue contained 128 pages; the December issue, 231 pages.

Of those 113 pages, only 31.5 are ad pages. That’s miserable. The usual ratio between editorial and advertising hovers around 1:1.

31.5 ad pages is a 27% decline from the January 2009 issue, which itself was a 47% decline from January 2007.

By our back of the envelope maths — we’ve heard a full page Wired ad costs around $100,000 — the February issue’s 31.5 ad pages created about $3 million in revenue for Wired parent company Condé Nast. If that number doesn’t increase soon, Wired could be in real trouble.

