Old iPhone 3GS Coming To T-Mobile This Year, Wired Editor Says

Wired’s editor in chief Chris Anderson, fired off a slightly unusual tweet last night: “A T-Mobile manager casually mentioned to me that they’re going to get the iPhone 3GS (but not 4, oddly) later this year. Common knowledge?”



No, Chris, that’s not common knowledge. There are rumours and reports that T-Mobile is getting the iPhone this year, but this is the first time we’ve heard of T-Mobile only getting the 3GS.

Even though the tweet comes from Anderson, we wonder about its accuracy. If he really put faith in what this T-Mobile manager said, why not give the tip to one of Wired’s reporters to fill out the story? Why not ask them if it’s common knowledge?

That said, we expect the iPhone to be on T-Mobile, Verizon, and Sprint sooner than later. However, if those carriers only get the 3GS, we’ll be surprised.

