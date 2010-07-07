Former Wired Blogger Alexis Madrigal Is Heading Up The Atlantic's New Tech Channel

Alexis Madrigal. (via Wired.com)

Last month, Alexis Madrigal, who had been helming Wired.com’s science blog, announced in a post that he was leaving to work for The Atlantic.Today, the magazine announced that Madrigal has joined its web editorial staff as a senior editor who will oversee a new tech channel on Atlantic.com that will launch in September.



“From Vannevar Bush’s presaging of the Internet and James Fallows’ early writings about PCs to Nicholas Carr’s essay on how Google affects our brains, The Atlantic has long explored the ways technology and innovation shape our world,” said Bob Cohn, editorial director of Atlantic Digital, in a statement. “Alexis’ curiosity, range, and entrepreneurial spirit are a natural fit for The Atlantic, and will be great assets as we expand on our heritage of technology coverage.”

Cohn told us the new tech channel will be a “blown out version” of TheAtlantic.com’s existing dual science/tech vertical and that they’d be hiring two additional staffers to write about tech under Madrigal. James Fallows and other Atlantic writers will also contribute to the page.

“Tech will have the same ambitions and commitment on the site as we do with politics, business, culture and food,” said Cohn.

The press release announcing Madrigal’s hire also touts the traffic stats for TheAtlantic.com, which got 4.2 million unique visitors in June, the most monthly uniques the site has had since the 2008 presidential elections.

Perhaps The Atlantic plans on directing some of those online readers to its forthcoming Tumblr blog? We first reported on it a few weeks ago, and it looks like they’ve confirmed the news in an introductory post: “It’s true! This is us … Look forward to seeing you here soon.”

(It already has five “likes” and one re-blog, too, so heads up nytimes.tumblr.com and every other traditional media organisation that’s jumping into the Tumblr space!)

Here’s the release:

Washington, DC and New York, NY (July 6, 2010) – Continuing its run of digital successes, The Atlantic closes the first half of 2010 with new traffic and revenue records. For the month of June, TheAtlantic.com generated 4.2 million unique visitors—the highest level since the 2008 Presidential elections. Launched in September 2009, sister site The Atlantic Wire reported almost a million unique visitors in June—a 20% increase from the previous month.

For the first six months of 2010, TheAtlantic.com and TheAtlanticWire.com reported a 166% increase in ad revenue compared with the same period in 2009, fuelled by integrated programs such as the Ideas and Future of the City franchises, as well as custom executions for clients including Cathay Pacific, Liberty Mutual, Nissan LEAF and HP.

“TheAtlantic.com’s dynamic opinion and analysis resonates with smart, influential readers, as well as advertisers seeking to engage them in new ways,” said Jay Lauf, vp and publisher, The Atlantic and TheAtlantic.com. “We’re looking ahead to an equally strong second half as we continue to enhance our offerings and provide a valuable platform across so many advertising categories.”

TheAtlantic.com has enjoyed a steady growth trajectory since the second half of 2009. Since its February redesign, the site’s audience has grown by 25%.

Setting the stage for continued growth in the second half of 2010, TheAtlantic.com recently tapped acclaimed blogger and journalist Alexis Madrigal as senior editor, overseeing the site’s forthcoming Tech Channel. Most recently staff writer at Wired.com, Madrigal was the lead on the hugely successful Wired Science blog and is the author of Inventing Green, a history of clean technology due out in spring 2011.

“From Vannevar Bush’s presaging of the Internet and James Fallows’ early writings about PCs to Nicholas Carr’s essay on how Google affects our brains, The Atlantic has long explored the ways technology and innovation shape our world,” said Bob Cohn, editorial director, Atlantic Digital. “Alexis’ curiosity, range, and entrepreneurial spirit are a natural fit for The Atlantic, and will be great assets as we expand on our heritage of technology coverage.”

