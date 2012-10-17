WIRED: 'The iPad Is In Microsoft’s Head'

Photo: AP

Interesting nugget from Wired’s Mat Honan who spent time with Microsoft’s executives getting hands-on with the Surface tablet, and an explanation of how Microsoft built it:Notably, Android was almost an afterthought. When Microsoft Windows president Steven Sinofsky first began describing the space, he talked about Android tablets. And then? In the hours that followed, almost nothing. When the company talked tablets, aside from two or possibly three mentions of the Kindle Fire, the only product from a competitor mentioned was the iPad. And the iPad came up again and again and again.



In short: the iPad is in Microsoft’s head. Which is interesting, because when it came time to develop its own tablet, Microsoft went with a fundamentally different strategy than its competitors have.

