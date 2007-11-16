Wired Store Opens Tomorrow, Party Tonight

As in past years, Conde Nast’s Wired magazine will set up a temporary retail store in Manhattan for holiday shoppers: 4000 square feet of gadgets, geeky toys, and some special events like Palm-sponsored scavenger hunts.

The store opens tomorrow, Nov. 16, at 60 Greene in SoHo. We hear there’s a grand-opening party tonight, with a DJ set by Matthew Dear.

