Wired Staffer Fired After Coworkers Tattle On Condé Nast's Fraud Line

Condé Nast employees are outing their coworkers on the publisher’s new anti-fraud hotline.



So far, the tattling has resulted in at least one firing. “One Wired staffer was let go after taking stuff from the magazine’s pop-up store, which was set up in the Meatpacking District in December,” the New York Post reports.

Another Condé Nast employee is rumoured to be under investigation for allegedly accepting up to $10,000 in cash in return for “tips,” according to the Post.

If this is the case, the hotline was a very smart investment for the magazine publisher. With declining ad revenue and newsstand sales, Condé Nast needs every penny it can get.

