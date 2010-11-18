Wired Is Condé's Fastest Growing Magazine This Year -- Thanks To A Terrible 2009

It wasn’t long ago we were remarking just how thin Wired has become. Well, it’s still thin, but better than last year.

Condé Nast’s Wired magazine seems to have made a solid comeback this year after a lousy 2009.The magazine’s ad pages are up 24% for the year, Condé’s WWD reports.



That’s good enough to make it the “number-one” fastest growing title at Condé, according to Wired publisher Howard Mittman, via WWD.

That’s a decent comeback, but it doesn’t nearly make up for Wired‘s terrible 2009, when its ad pages were down 40%, according to the Magazine Publishers of America.

