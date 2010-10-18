Wired's iPad App Sales Plummeted In July And August

Wired’s iPad app had a massive debut in June, with more than 60,000 downloads in its first days on the market. The June iPad issue, which costs $4.99, same as the magazine, ended up surpassing newsstand sales — more than 100,000 copies were sold, versus the 70,000-80,000 physical copies that non-subscribing consumers usually pick up in print.



But in July and August, Wired’s iPad sales plummeted to 31,000 and 28,000 respectively, John Koblin reports in WWD.

The drop was to be expected since more people are likely to download a magazine’s debut iPad issue just to check it out, especially one like Wired’s, which got a lot of hype.

A Conde Nast spokesperson told Koblin the company wasn’t disappointed with the results: “Wired certainly has performed exceedingly well and we’re very pleased with that.”

Meanwhile, the brain behind Wired’s iPad app, Conde Nast “it boy” Scott Dadich (who made the earliest sketch of Wired’s iPad on a cocktail napkin), has resigned his post as Wired’s creative director to “focus full time on his other gig as the company’s executive director of digital-magazine development,” Koblin also reports.

