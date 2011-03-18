'Good' Accuses 'Wired' Of Airbushing Its Cover Subject Who Reveals She Was Just 'Dressed Up'

Magazine catfight!



In a post titled For Shame: Wired Goes Glam and Photoshops a Lady Scientist Beyond Recognition, Good’s Cord Jefferson calls out Wired for photoshopping its April cover of DIY master Limor Fried.

Jefferson, the cultures editor, notes that the woman on the magazine’s cover doesn’t look anything like a picture he found of Fried in which she sported short hair and a lip ring.

Jefferson’s take: “What Wired put on its cover is an almost cartoonish Photoshop that caused one friend to look at these photos next to each other and ask, ‘That’s the same woman?'”

It’s vital for media watchers to expose photoshopped and/or airbrushed covers for all kinds of reasons, so we appreciate the Good editor’s outrage — right up until the point where the cover subject herself, responded in the comments section of Jefferson’s post. Said Fried:

“You found a 3+ year old photo of me in Japan, after a 20 hour flight and short hair,” she wrote. “[The cover shot is] a bit different than my every day look, especially when shot with a proper camera and lighting, but it -is- me.”

“I do get dressed up from time to time, being a magazine cover is one of those times! :)”

Man, that’s a charming reply.

Jefferson went so far as to post Fried’s comment but has yet to directly respond.

