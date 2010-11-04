Chris Anderson: Here's What I Learned From My "18 Months Of Failure" Editing Wired

Chris Anderson endured “18 months of failure” when he first took the Editor-in-Chief job at Wired magazine. So, what were those failures and how did he overcome them?



“I really messed up, just time and time again,” Anderson told us. “I could not find the story that resonated.”

Anderson was having a difficult time articulating his magazine’s new message that the Internet had become ubiquitous. Eventually, Anderson turned to science – a subject that he had a strong background in – to begin Wired’s turnaround.

This interview is part of our Inspiring Performers series.

Watch Chris Anderson’s Full Interview HERE >

Produced by Will Wei & Kamelia Angelova.



