Wired CTO: Amazon S3 Failure No Biggie

The clever folks at Wired.com turned Amazon’s S3 failure into lemonade: They press-ganged CondeNet CTO Rajiv Pant and got him to write a post about it. In the best Valleywag tradition, here’s the summary:
The main thing is not have all our eggs in one basket, internal or external.
All hosting providers have service failures or partial outages. In-house hosting isn’t immune to outages either.
Like anyone else, Amazon or Akamai can have issues. [But] the probability of them being down is lower than most other hosting providers.
