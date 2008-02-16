Wired CTO: Amazon S3 Failure No Biggie

The clever folks at Wired.com turned Amazon’s S3 failure into lemonade: They press-ganged CondeNet CTO Rajiv Pant and got him to write a post about it. In the best Valleywag tradition, here’s the summary:



The main thing is not have all our eggs in one basket, internal or external.

All hosting providers have service failures or partial outages. In-house hosting isn’t immune to outages either.

Like anyone else, Amazon or Akamai can have issues. [But] the probability of them being down is lower than most other hosting providers.

