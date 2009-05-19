Wired Ad Pages Down 50%

Wired‘s ad woes continue: With ad pages down 50% this year, the only two magazines doing worse are the now-defunct Portfolio and Power and Motoryacht.

Those points from today’s New York Times profile about Wired editor-in-chief Chris Anderson. The piece makes a fuss about Anderson’s fondness of data. But he doesn’t seem to have a formula — one that he’s willing to share with the Times, at least — to boost business for Wired.

“The problems are obvious, the range of solutions are obvious,” he said.

Come again?

