Wirecard has been kicked out of Germany's benchmark stock index, the latest embarrassment in its $2 billion scandal

Peter Kneffel/picture alliance via Getty Images Markus Braun, Wirecard’s former CEO.

Scandal-ridden German fintech Wirecard is being kicked out of Germany’s flagship stock market index from August 24.

“Wirecard AG is deleted from the DAX index,” Deutsche Boerse said in a statement Wednesday.

The company is at the heart of a $US2 billion accounting scandal which saw its former CEO Markus Braun get arrested on suspicion of market manipulation and fraud.

The German fintech’s share price is down 97% this year.

German market operator Deutsche Boerse, said in a statement Wednesday: “According to the new Insolvency Rule (section 5.1.1) Wirecard AG is deleted from the DAX index, effective 24 Aug.”

The German fintech has been replaced by Delivery Hero SE, a food delivery service.

Deutsche Boerse announced last week it would be delisting Wirecard and other insolvent companies will be dropped from German blue chip DAX Index, with 2 days’ notice starting from August 19.

This is the latest escalation in a saga which saw the German payments processor file for insolvency in late June. The fintech’s CEO Markus Braun was arrested on suspicion of market manipulation.

The firm had said its missing cash was being held in two banks in the Philippines, but the central bank of the Philippines subsequently denied the claim.

Three former top managers have been arrested on suspicion of fraud. Earlier this month German prosecutors appealed on television for information on the whereabouts of Jan Marsalek, the former Wirecard COO, who has gone missing and is now on Interpol’s most wanted list.

Wirecard is still continuing its business activities despite filing for insolvency.

Wirecard’s share price is down 98% year-to-date at 1.37 euros ($US1.64). Before the hole in its accounts came to light in June, Wirecard shares were changing hands for nearer to 130 euros ($US154).

