This Is Sky, The Wire Fox Terrier Who Just Won The Westminster Dog Show

The results of the 138th annual Westminster Dog Show are in, and Sky, a wire fox terrier, has taken Best in Show.

Here’s Sky (whose full name is GCH Afterall Painting the Sky) enjoying his winning moment:

And the official announcement from the Westminster Dog Show:

Sky the Wire Fox Terrier wins #Bestinshow at the 138th #WKCDogShow! pic.twitter.com/7ApLg5vIyJ

— Westminster Dog Show (@WKCDOGS) February 12, 2014

The competition took place at Madison Square Garden in New York City. According to NBC News, this was the 14th time a wire fox terrier has won Best in Show, more wins than any other breed since the show began in 1877.

According to the AP, Sky’s handler is a regular on the dog show circuit. The AP reports:

Handler Gabriel Rangel, who won Westminster four years ago while guiding Sadie the Scottish terrier, led Sky to her 129th best in show ribbon overall. She became a Triple Crown winner in dogdom, having previously taken the National Dog Show and the top AKC event. The 5-year-old Sky lives in Rialto, Calif., with Rangel.

Sky looked like a champ during yesterday’s terrier group competition:

