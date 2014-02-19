There Is Finally Some Winter Weather In Sochi And It's Awesome

The first week of the Winter Olympics in Sochi was plagued by a heat wave with temperatures in the 60s that made the games look more like the Summer Olympics.

Well, day 12 finally brought winter-like conditions in which some events were held in heavy snowfall. Those events produced some amazing photos.

The heaviest snowfall came during the freestyle skiing halfpipe event.

It created havoc for some of the skiers.

But also led to some cool images.

There was also snow during the men’s biathlon.

Ondrej Moravec of the Czech Republic celebrated his bronze medal finish in the snow.

There was also a light snow during the women’s giant slalom.

Now it feels like a Winter Olympics.

