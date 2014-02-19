There Is Finally Some Winter Weather In Sochi And It's Awesome

Cork Gaines

The first week of the Winter Olympics in Sochi was plagued by a heat wave with temperatures in the 60s that made the games look more like the Summer Olympics.

Well, day 12 finally brought winter-like conditions in which some events were held in heavy snowfall. Those events produced some amazing photos.

The heaviest snowfall came during the freestyle skiing halfpipe event.

Sochi OlympicsReuters

It created havoc for some of the skiers.

Sochi OlympicsGetty Images

But also led to some cool images.

Sochi OlympicsGetty Images

There was also snow during the men’s biathlon.

Sochi OlympicsGetty Images

Ondrej Moravec of the Czech Republic celebrated his bronze medal finish in the snow.

Sochi OlympicsReuters

There was also a light snow during the women’s giant slalom.

Sochi OlympicsGetty Images

Now it feels like a Winter Olympics.

Sochi OlympicsGetty Images

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.