Winter Storm Smacks The East Coast [PHOTOS]

Robert Ferris
Late winter Snowstorm hits DCA llama seeks shelter next to an abandoned school bus at Cox Farms March 6, 2013 in Centreville, Virginia. A winter storm hit the Washington, DC area today with areas west of the city seeing significant snowfall, but the city itself seeing minimal snow.

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

This week a major snowstorm dropped just under 10 inches of snow on Chicago and the surrounding region, before heading east toward Virginia, Maryland and Washington D.C. The capital was mostly spared the worst of it, but coastal cities in Massachusetts and New Jersey were flooded this morning. Pounding surf broke some sand barriers built to keep out the water along the New Jersey shoreline, and filled streets with water.  

Here is a roundup of images from cities across the Eastern United States that were impacted by the storm, which Weather.com has named Saturn. 

The storm system is currently headed North to hit upstate New York and the far Northeast. The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories and hazardous weather warnings for areas all over the Northeast.  

This morning the NWS posted a hazardous weather warning in effect from 6 p.m. this evening until 12 noon tomorrow for  the New York City metropolitan area, southern Connecticut, and northern New Jersey. 

Here are the images of damage the storm has already done.

A worker used a snow blower to clean the steps in front of the Cloud Gate Sculpture.

Snowplows had to plow through parking lots at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport. Locals feared roads would be packed with stranded drivers.

Faces displayed on the giant screen stood almost alone in Chicago's Millennium Park.

Streets were covered in snow and ice and traffic slowed during the storm in Chicago.

A pedestrian crosses the street as snow falls on March 5, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois.

The blizzard did not stop everyone from being outside.

Those walking across the Adams Bridge in Chicago had to step through several inches of snow.

In all, a little less than 10 inches of snow fell on Chicago.

The storm pushed into Virginia on Wednesday.

A llama from a nearby farm sought refuge near the front of an abandoned school bus in Virginia.

Cars drove off roads during the storm.

Some had to be towed out of snowbanks.

Conditions caused crashes on freeways in Virginia near Washington.

Cows and other outdoor livestock had to weather the blizzard as it hit rural Winchester, Virginia, outside of Washington.

Virgina man Bill Groves kept his spirits high with his dog Red as the storm pressed past his home in Mt. Jackson.

The grounds crew at Catholic University in Washington D.C. had to plow through some snow on Wednesday, March 6, but the city was not hit nearly as hard as some other regions.

Although there was still a lot of snow and ice to clean up in front of the Supreme Court Building.

Rush hour Metro trains in D.C. were almost empty — most locals expected the storm to be much worse than it was.

Ocean waves are now pounding the coast of Massachusetts as the storm moves over New England.

A New Jersey woman, Carol Marelli, surveyed the damage on her flooded street in Sea Bright, NJ on Thursday March 7.

The National Weather Service has issued hazardous weather warnings through 12 noon on Friday for southern Connecticut, the New York metropolitan area, and northern New Jersey. These areas could get anywhere from 3 to 6 inches of heavy snow, which could knock out power.

The northeast was slammed last month.

Major Blizzard Begins To Blanket The Northeast >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.