Winter Storm Smacks The East Coast [PHOTOS]

This week a major snowstorm dropped just under 10 inches of snow on Chicago and the surrounding region, before heading east toward Virginia, Maryland and Washington D.C. The capital was mostly spared the worst of it, but coastal cities in Massachusetts and New Jersey were flooded this morning. Pounding surf broke some sand barriers built to keep out the water along the New Jersey shoreline, and filled streets with water.
Here is a roundup of images from cities across the Eastern United States that were impacted by the storm, which Weather.com has named Saturn.
The storm system is currently headed North to hit upstate New York and the far Northeast. The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories and hazardous weather warnings for areas all over the Northeast.
This morning the NWS posted a hazardous weather warning in effect from 6 p.m. this evening until 12 noon tomorrow for the New York City metropolitan area, southern Connecticut, and northern New Jersey.
Here are the images of damage the storm has already done.
Snowplows had to plow through parking lots at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport. Locals feared roads would be packed with stranded drivers.
A pedestrian crosses the street as snow falls on March 5, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois.
Cows and other outdoor livestock had to weather the blizzard as it hit rural Winchester, Virginia, outside of Washington.
Virgina man Bill Groves kept his spirits high with his dog Red as the storm pressed past his home in Mt. Jackson.
The grounds crew at Catholic University in Washington D.C. had to plow through some snow on Wednesday, March 6, but the city was not hit nearly as hard as some other regions.
Rush hour Metro trains in D.C. were almost empty — most locals expected the storm to be much worse than it was.
A New Jersey woman, Carol Marelli, surveyed the damage on her flooded street in Sea Bright, NJ on Thursday March 7.
The National Weather Service has issued hazardous weather warnings through 12 noon on Friday for southern Connecticut, the New York metropolitan area, and northern New Jersey. These areas could get anywhere from 3 to 6 inches of heavy snow, which could knock out power.
