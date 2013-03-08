Winter Storm Smacks The East Coast [PHOTOS]

A llama seeks shelter next to an abandoned school bus at Cox Farms March 6, 2013 in Centreville, Virginia. A winter storm hit the Washington, DC area today with areas west of the city seeing significant snowfall, but the city itself seeing minimal snow.

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

This week a major snowstorm dropped just under 10 inches of snow on Chicago and the surrounding region, before heading east toward Virginia, Maryland and Washington D.C. The capital was mostly spared the worst of it, but coastal cities in Massachusetts and New Jersey were flooded this morning. Pounding surf broke some sand barriers built to keep out the water along the New Jersey shoreline, and filled streets with water.

Here is a roundup of images from cities across the Eastern United States that were impacted by the storm, which Weather.com has named Saturn.

The storm system is currently headed North to hit upstate New York and the far Northeast. The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories and hazardous weather warnings for areas all over the Northeast.

This morning the NWS posted a hazardous weather warning in effect from 6 p.m. this evening until 12 noon tomorrow for the New York City metropolitan area, southern Connecticut, and northern New Jersey.

Here are the images of damage the storm has already done.

