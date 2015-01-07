A Storm Is Dumping Snow Over 2,000 Miles In Just 2 Days

A fast-moving winter storm is shooting across the country, dumping snow on everything in its path.

Winter Storm Gorgon, named by The Weather Channel, has traveled from Washington all the way to the midwest since Monday morning. It’s expected to move off the mid-Atlantic coast by Tuesday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service identifies Gorgon as a “clipper” storm, its name for a winter storm that originates in the Canadian Rockies and gets swept southeastward by the jet stream.

Since they’re carried by the jet stream, clipper storms move very quickly — this one has been moving along at “near-freeway speeds,” according to The Weather Channel, travelling all the way across the country in about 48 hours.

Ordinarily, clipper storms don’t dump too much snow because they’re moving so fast. But Gorgon has packed plenty of punch on its journey east. According to The Weather Channel, more than 11 inches fell in parts of Washington, and parts of Iowa and Indiana got nearly eight.

As of Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service had issued winter weather warnings for parts of the Northeast, including Baltimore, Washington D.C., and Pittsburgh.

The Northeast is expected to get slightly lighter snowfall than other parts of the country — about 1 — 3 inches at its heaviest. But since the snow will be accumulating during commuting hours, the National Weather Service warns of hazardous travel conditions.

Even after Gorgon moves off the East Coast, the country can expect more winter weather throughout the week.

Lake effect snow is expected to hit the Great Lakes region by Tuesday night. The lake effect occurs when cold air moves over warmer lake waters, picking up moisture and forming snow clouds.

National Weather Service Snow moving into the Great Lakes region.

The National Weather Service also warns of a high-pressure system moving south from Canada, bringing icy temperatures along with it and more snow to the High Plains. Temperatures will be low throughout most of the country through Thursday — in the 20s, teens, and lower in some regions.

National Weather Service Low temperatures through Thursday morning.

