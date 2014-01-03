What To Expect From The First Major Snowstorm Of 2014

National Weather Service The National Weather Service is calling for 6 to 8 inches of snow in New York City, falling overnight into Friday.

The first major snowstorm of 2014, named Winter Storm Hercules by The Weather Channel, could bring near blizzard conditions and bitter cold temperatures to much of the Northeast starting Thursday night and lasting into Friday.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for New York City, Northeast New Jersey, and Southern Westchester County and is calling for 4 to 8 inches of snow in these areas, much of it falling overnight.

Temperatures are also expected to plummet into the teens tonight and into Friday morning. Low temperatures will make for dry, powdery snow that can easily be blown around by strong winds. This could create whiteout conditions, making travel extremely dangerous.

Blizzard warnings have also been issued in Long Island, remaining in effect from 6 p.m. EST tonight to Friday afternoon. Nassau and Suffolk counties can expect 6 to 10 inches of snow, the weather service said.

“It’s going to be a pretty significant storm, which will cause major travel disruption for a lot of people early in the new year,” Dave Houtz, senior meteorologist at The Weather Channel, told NBC News. “Any untreated roads will be a real mess.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.