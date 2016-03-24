Denver airport shut down by massive winter storm

A massive winter storm shut down Denver International Airport Wednesday afternoon along with hundreds of miles of highway across Colorado, Wyoming and Nebraska.

The airport — a hub for United Airlines and the sixth-busiest commercial airport in the nation — advised via its offical twitter account that passengers not attempt to travel to the airport while Peña Boulevard, the main route to the field, remains unpassable.

Passengers currently at the airport, please stay put until conditions improve and Pena Boulevard is safe and passable.

— Denver Int’l Airport (@DENAirport) March 23, 2016

The decision to close the airport entirely came hours after the storm caused power outages to the field’s fuel depot and de-icing facilities, ABC news is reporting.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.