This weekend, parts of the Northeast could be the coldest they have been in 'over two decades'

AP Pedestrians walk along a snow-covered path in the Boston Common, Monday, Jan. 26, 2015.

Residents of the Northeastern US are probably tired of being told to bundle up — but another winter storm is getting ready to sweep through this weekend, bringing the potential for some of the coldest weather the region has seen in the past 20 years.

The National Weather Service is warning of dangerous wind chills in the mid-Atlantic region through New England. The frigid conditions come ahead of another coastal storm, which the Service predicts will bring heavy snow to New England this weekend.

Temperatures are expected to drop through the weekend and will likely hit their lowest by Sunday night or early Monday morning, warming back up again Monday and Tuesday.

At the lowest possible forecast, many cities in the Northeast, including Boston, Hartford, and maybe even New York City, could experience temperatures below freezing.

The GIF below, from the National Weather Service, shows the minimum potential temperatures for the Northeast between now and Tuesday night.

Add in the wind chill factor, and Northeasterners could be suffering through some seriously cold conditions. The National Weather Service has issued wind chill watches for various parts of the Northeast — in some places, wind chill value could be as low as 35 degrees below zero. New York City and Boston could both experience a wind chill value of 30 below at the coldest.

The Weather Channel reported that “New York could have its coldest day in over two decades,” depending on how fast temperatures fall. Compare this weekend’s forecasted low, Sunday night’s 0 degrees Fahrenheit, to New York City’s average minimum temperature in February: about 29 degrees Fahrenheit.

At the very least, this weekend will probably bring the coldest weather of the season to many cities. In addition, heavy snow will batter New England again starting Saturday — Boston, which has already received record amounts of snow this month — is expected to get at least six more inches this weekend, if not another foot.

For some, the icy weather may be a good excuse to cuddle up with someone special this Valentine’s Day weekend. For the rest of us, it’s just another bump on the long, cold road to spring.

NOW WATCH: Wild Video Of A Man Jumping On A Frozen Trampoline In Frigid Cold Minnesota



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.