Winter Olympic Hero Shaun White Has A New Look And Is Nearly Unrecognizable

With the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi quickly approaching, one of the American stars will undoubtedly be two-time gold medalist Shaun White. But when White competes in the snowboarding halfpipe this time, he will have a new look.

White no longer has his long, red, curly hair that earned him the nickname “The Flying Tomato” or his extreme sports fashion sense. While his hair has been shorter for a while now, it is now a neatly-groomed hairdo to go along with a GQ look.

Here is White as seen at the recent MTV Video Music Awards (left) compared to a photo of White from the 2010 Winter Olympics (right).

Here is White from an even more recent Winter Olympics promo seen on NBC Sports Network where his hair looks black.

