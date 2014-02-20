CHART: The Winter Olympics Is Narrowing The Gap With The Summer Olympics

The Winter Olympics is still the little sibling to the Summer Olympics, but the cold weather events are narrowing the gap.

This year, the Sochi Olympics has 88 countries competing in 98 different events, up from 82 countries and 86 events just four years ago in Vancouver. That also represents a 138% increase in represented countries and a 158% increase in the number of events over the last 10 Winter Olympiads.

Meanwhile, the Summer Olympics have been relatively unchanged since the 2000 Olympics in Sydney, with 205 countries participating in the 2012 London Olympics (up from 200 in 2000) in 302 events (300 in 2000).

