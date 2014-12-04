14 Movies To See This Winter

Warner Bros./MGM Evangeline Lilly returns in the final instalment of ‘The Hobbit.’

As we roll into the final month of the year, Oscar season is nearly upon us.

We’ve gathered the winter movies you should see, including blockbuster hopefuls from directors Ridley Scott and Peter Jackson along with award-worthy performances from Matthew McConaughey and rising star Benedict Cumberbatch.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.