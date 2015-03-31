METEOROLOGISTS: Winter is officially over for the East Coast

New Yorkers, rejoice!

Spring has officially not been cancelled after all.

After months of bone-chilling temperatures and seemingly never-ending snowstorms, the frigid cold is finally on its way out.

For the first half of the week, temperatures will fluctuate between the 30s, 40s and 50s, but they will eventually give way to the 60s — and even, possibly, a few 70-degree-days! — later in the week.

Here’s a look at the maximum potential temperatures for the northeast metro area for this week from the National Weather Service:

The East Coast cold front will start to head east as soon as Tuesday morning, sprinkling us with a few showers on its way out.

