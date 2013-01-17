Winter Has Been Surprisingly Disappointing For House Hunters So Far

Photo: Flickr via lomoholga

Now is the bargain real estate season: asking home prices typically hit their seasonal low point from November through January.This winter, however, markdowns are harder to find. Among all non-foreclosure homes for sale on Trulia, in early January, 33.6% of homes were priced lower than their original listing price.



(For homes originally listed more than six months ago, we compared the current price to the price six months ago, not the original price.) One year ago, in early January 2012, 36.7% of homes for sale were marked down from their original listing price.

However, the national average of 33.6% hides huge local differences. In January 2013, the share of homes with price reductions ranges from just 15% in Oakland to 48% in Springfield, MA.

Among markets with the fewest reductions today, Miami and Fort Lauderdale stand out as the two locales that also had relatively few reductions one year ago, in January 2012. In contrast, Las Vegas and the seven California markets that round out the top-10 list all have far fewer reductions today than a year ago: in these metros, markdowns have become much harder to find.