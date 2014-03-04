WINTER'S TOLL: 1 Million Flights Cancelled Or Delayed, Costing Travellers $US5.3 Billion

The official meteorological winter has ended, and three months of bitter cold and endless snow in much of the U.S. have taken their toll. More than 1 million U.S. flights were cancelled or delayed between December 1 and February 28, nearly 20% more than in previous winters.

Those numbers are provided by masFlight, a data and software company that specialises in airline operation. According to the new report, cancellations cost airlines around $US500 million and airports $US4.5 million. Affected passengers lost out on $US5.3 billion, way above the $US2.9 billion averaged between 2009 and 2013, according to masFlight.

Here are all the numbers:

