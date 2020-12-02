9 winter face masks to keep you warm through colder weather

Etsy A face mask and ear muff hybrid is the ultimate for winter warmth.

Wearing a face mask is important to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Face masks will likely be essential for months to come, so it’s a good idea to find ones you like if you haven’t already.

With the weather getting colder, we’ll soon be looking for masks that keep our faces warm and prevent us from spreading germs.

This article was medically reviewed by Dr. Syra Madad, an infectious disease epidemiologist in New York City.

The CDC recommends that everyone wear a cloth face covering in public, whether that means taking a walk outside or going into the grocery store. In many states, it’s not even a recommendation, but a requirement that you wear a face mask when in public. Since many people are asymptomatic or presymptomatic carriers and may not know that they’re carrying the virus, it’s important to still wear a face mask even if you feel perfectly fine.

Of course, a face mask is just part of the equation. It’s important to follow the other CDC guidelines like maintaining 6 feet of social distance and washing your hands frequently.

With colder temperatures on the horizon, we’ll soon be looking for face masks that can help keep us warm and prevent us from spreading germs. Below, we rounded up a selection of face masks that are great for winter weather.

The CDC recommends that face masks have the following features:

Ties or ear loops that keep it secure Two or more layers of fabric A snug fit that sits comfortably against the side of the face without gaps Allow for breathing without restriction The ability to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape



While we haven’t tried every one of these personally, they’re all highly rated and made to keep you covered while also adding warmth.

9 face masks to help you stay warm this winter:

Updated on 12/1/2020 by Amir Ismael: Added three new masks.

A quilted face mask

Etsy

Featuring a slightly padded quilted design, this mask mimics the look of classic quilted bomber jackets. It’s warmer than most cloth masks and comes in a variety of colours to match your fall or winter hats and jackets.

A knitted face mask

Etsy

Face masks might have been uncomfortable and hot in the summer, but you’ll appreciate the warmth of this knit mask in the winter. The backside features a soft material and a filter insert. You’ll have to supply your own filter, though.

A fluffy face mask

Etsy

The lining of this mask is made from breathable cotton and has a filter insert, but the sherpa fabric on the outside is definitely winter-ready. With adjustable ear straps, it should provide a comfortable fit for most adults.

A face mask and ear muff hybrid

Etsy

This face mask wraps all the way around your ears and secures with Velcro on the back for serious warmth. The neutral colours and fluffy fabric make it an attractive option too.

A flannel face mask

Etsy

A flannel exterior gives this mask a cosy look and feel that’s ideal for winter. You can choose to have it made with regular ear loops or adjustable ones.

A winter version of a popular mask

Caraa

If you just want a warmer version of a traditional face mask, Caraa’s Winter Standard Masks feature a simple pleat design with thicker, warmer cotton that’s better suited for cold weather. They also come in an assortment of colours.

A thick, double-layer cotton mask

Everlane

A thick, double-layer cotton design makes these Everlane Face Masks easy to transition from summer to winter. They’re warmer than most other cotton masks, but won’t add any extra bulk either. Plus, Everlane says it will donate 10% of sales to the ACLU.

A trio of comfy, printed masks

Etsy

This trio of face masks is made of soft cotton that will keep your face cosy. Instead of ear loops, there are straps that you tie together at the back for a perfect fit.

A simple mask and ear muff hybrid

Etsy

This ear muff-face mask hybrid is made of soft cotton and polyester for a design that’s warm yet breathable. You’ll appreciate the full coverage on freezing winter days.

Adjustable nose strips for masks

Amazon

If you find a mask with a design you love, but that lacks an adjustable nose wire, these strips are a wonderful way to make your mask more comfortable. With adhesive backs, you can easily attach one of these adjustable metal strips to the front of any cloth mask. Whether you wear glasses and need to eliminate the fog or you simply prefer the way masks fit with a nose wire, you’ll want to order these in bulk.

