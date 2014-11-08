A Man's Guide To Stylish Winter Coats

When it comes to finding the right outerwear, you need some options.
1. The Refined Parka
The parka you throw on to walk the dog this is not. What’s great about technical pieces of late is that designers are taking them seriously as a substitute for traditional overcoats. Consider the slate-grey canvas version by Hermès. It’s slick enough to wear over a suit or with a pair of jeans, but it doesn’t look like a slicker.
Nicholas Prakas
1. Coat ($US4,450) by Hermès. Shirt ($US460) by Tom Ford. Shirt ($US275) by Eidos. Pants ($US870) by Brunello Cucinelli. Boots ($US995) by Dries Van Noten. 2. Margiela’s minimalist nod to the original fishtail was designed in 1951 to keep American soldiers warm during the Korean War. Maison Martin Margiela ($US2,685). 3. A classic silhouette lends a heritage vibe, while taped seams and a bonded-nylon lining make this wool version as modern as ever. Club Monaco ($US625).
2. The Work-Appropriate Puffer
Go ahead and wear a puffy coat over a suit — as long as it’s as aesthetically pleasing as the Balenciaga iteration shown here (left). Besides its hidden magnetic closures (which are pretty cool), what sets this puffer apart from its athletic, cropped cousins is a streamlined silhouette that reads more office-friendly than ski-lift-ready.
3. The Unlined Overcoat
Why lose a layer when you’re trying to keep warm? Because the soft-shouldered construction of an unlined coat, a hallmark of Neapolitan tailoring, is the epitome of relaxed elegance. We especially like Burberry’s modern interpretation of the caban coat seen here: The double-faced cashmere protects against the chill while the generous cut offers room to move.
